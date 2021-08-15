Covid death toll crosses 24,000 in Bangladesh with 187 new fatalities

The death toll from the coronavirus infection in Bangladesh has crossed a grim milestone of 24,000 as the hospitals in the country continues to struggle to battle the Delta variant.

The health authorities reported 187 new deaths in the 24 hours to Friday morning, taking the total toll to 24,175.

The country took only five days to add the latest 1,000 deaths to the nationwide toll. Bangladesh crossed the 23,000-mark on August 10.

Meanwhile, 6,684 people tested positive for the virus over the 24-hour period, taking the total number of infections to 1,418,902 in the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 33,001 samples were tested across the country, with a positivity rate of 20.25%.

On the other hand, another 11,371 patients recovered from the infectious disease across the country, taking the total number of recovery to 1,292,698.

Dhaka logged 3,189 cases, the highest among the divisions followed by Chittagong with 1,271.

In terms of deaths per division, Dhaka logged the highest with 71 fatalities followed by Chittagong with 39.

Khulna division reported 21 deaths while Sylhet and Rangpur counted 13 each, Rajshahi 12, Mymensingh 10, and Barisal eight.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.7%.

The health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8, 2020.

The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.3 million lives and infected nearly 207 million people across the world till Sunday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 186.187 million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.