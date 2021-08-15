National Mourning Day being observed

People across the country are observing the National Mourning Day on Sunday, the darkest chapter in the history of independent Bangladesh.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking the 46th anniversary of his martyrdom and the National Mourning Day on Sunday.

As part of the state program, the Prime Minister paid homage to the architect of the country’s independence by placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital.

After placing wreath, the Premier stood in solemn silence for some time showing profound respect to the great leader.

A smartly turned out contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces gave a state salute at that time, while the bugle played a tune of grief and somber to the last post.

A munajat was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the August 15 carnage.

From Dhanmondi, the Prime Minister went to Banani Graveyard where her mother Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, brothers Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell, and other martyrs of August 15 were laid to eternal rest.

The prime minister placed wreaths and spread petals on their graves.

She also offered Fateha and doa seeking the eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of August 15.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – the architect of the country’s independence — was assassinated along with most of his family members at the dawn of August 15, 1975 by a cabal of army personnel following a deep-rooted conspiracy against the country and its independence.

His two daughters — Sheikh Hasina, now the prime minister, and Sheikh Rehana — survived the massacre as they were abroad at that time.

Eighteen members of the family along with Bangabandhu’s wife Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, three sons — Captain Sheikh Kamal, Lt Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell–, two daughters-in-law — Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal –, brother Sheikh Naser, peasant leader Abdur Rob Serniabat, youth leader Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni and his wife Arzu Moni, Baby Serniabat, Sukanta Babu, Arif and Abdul Nayeem Khan Rintu were killed on the fateful night.

Bangabandhu’s Military Secretary Col Jamil Uddin Ahmad (Bir Uttam), who was later promoted posthumously to the rank of Brigadier General, was also killed during the massacre. Some members of a family at Mohammadpur in the capital were killed by artillery shells fired by the killers on the same day.

The day is a public holiday.

Tributes are also being paid to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his Mazar at Tungipara in Gopalganj district.

The government, different socio-cultural, political and professional organisations, including ruling Awami League and its associate bodies, are observing the day with various programmes maintaining social distancing rules due to the prevalence of coronavirus.

Special munajats will be offered in all mosques across the country while special prayers will be arranged in temples, pagodas, churches and other worship places across the country.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV channels and radio stations are airing special programmes highlighting the life, struggle and achievements of the great leader while newspapers published supplements on the occasion.

The national flag will remain hoisted at half-mast government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, educational institutions, private buildings and Bangladesh missions abroad.

Bangladesh missions abroad are also observing the day with elaborate programmes.