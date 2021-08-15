PM Sheikh Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on his 46th martyrdom anniversary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking the National Mourning Day and the 46th anniversary of his martyrdom.

As part of the state program, the Prime Minister paid homage to the architect of the country’s independence by placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital.

The day is being observed as the National Mourning Day.

After placing wreath, the Premier stood in solemn silence for some time showing profound respect to the great leader.

A smartly turned out contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces gave a state salute at that time, while the bugle played a tune of grief and somber to the last post.

A munajat was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the August 15 carnage.

Bangabandhu, his spouse Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, his three sons– Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russell– and most of the family members of Bangabandhu and his three close relatives were assassinated in cold blood on the fateful night of August 15, 1975 by a group of disgruntled army men.

Two daughters of Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana, could escape the carnage as they were staying abroad at that time.

After paying tributes to Bangabandhu, the Prime Minister visited the historic residence of Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 which witnessed the world’s most barbaric carnage on this day 46 years back.

Sheikh Hasina stayed in the house, which has now been turned into Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, for a while.

From Dhanmondi, the Premier later went to Banani Graveyard where her mother Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, brothers Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of August 15 were laid to eternal rest.

The Prime Minister placed wreaths and spread flower petals on their graves.

She also offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of August 15.