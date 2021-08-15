UK Reports further 61 deaths as another 26,750 coronavirus cases recorded

A further 61 people in the UK have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, while another 26,750 positive coronavirus cases have been identified.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 155,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.It comes ahead of another raft of coronavirus changes in England on Monday, as the country’s Covid-19 immunisation campaign allows it to take another step toward freedom.

England

Of the 61 deaths reported, 54 were in England where another 22,859 coronavirus cases were recorded.

Scotland

No further Covid deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in Scotland, but another 1,498 cases were confirmed.

Northern Ireland

Three more Covid deaths have been confirmed in Northern Ireland and another 1,294 people tested positive for coronavirus.

Wales

Wales saw another 1,099 new coronavirus cases and a further four deaths.