Aarmoire brings valuable change in all kind of attire

Dhaka-based fashion brand Aarmoire is bringing out the best in fashionable attire and shoes with new collections every season. Not only do thy produce their own designs to contribute to the local fashion community.

Aarmoire started off their journey as a small facebook based online store in 2017, selling salwar kameez ,kurtas and kids clothing . Due to huge customer demands, they expanded their collection as well as established themselves as a limited company in 2020. Now their boutique’s collection includes products essential to traditional attire such as fashionable accessories and shoes.

Aarmoire’s founder and chairman Nazia Hassan started the brand to turn Bengali attire into something people can proudly wear whilst being fashion forward and to create a brand that people can easily rely on for the best quality of desi clothes at the most affordable prices. Their managing director Saima Hara believes that traditional Bengali attire needs to be included into the mainstream fashion scene in Bangladesh and that’s what Aarmoire is trying to achieve with their stunning pieces.

The online Facebook page turned Fashion Boutique can now be found in Pink City Shopping Mall in Gulshan. Later they have established another showroom in Zamzam Tower, Uttara. As soon as you enter the showroom you will be amazed by the beautiful and eye-catching pieces hanging on the racks. If you are someone who loves wearing trendy clothing then you won’t be able to resist such a beautiful ensemble of traditional fashion.

Surviving in the fashion industry is not an easy task nowadays, especially with the increase of fast fashion brands and covid-19. But Aarmoire is still moving forward and making great progress in the business with their innovative approach to desi fashion and that’s one of the many reasons the brand is so reliable and amazing.