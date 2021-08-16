 Abdullah Al Ryan received  5 stars in his A Level examination results.

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

Abdullah Al Ryan got star marks in 5 subjects in the International A Level examination and passed the A Level Exam with unparalleled achievement. Abdullah Al Ryan Brilliant student from British Bangladesh International School and College in Sylhet. The British Council released the results on 10 August.

Abdullah Al Ryan is the youngest child of Fazlur Rahman, former director of Bangladesh Commerce Bank and Nasrin Ara Begum, from the Bagbari area of Sylhet city. His village home is in Syedpur village of Jaganath pur Upazila, Sunamgonj district.

He received star marks in physics, chemistry, mathematics, accounting and business study. Earlier, he got 100% in 4 units of the A level’s first part (AS).

Ryan, the youngest of two brothers and a sister, was born on 25 November 2002 in Sylhet. He has expressed his gratitude to all his teachers from nursery to A level for his achievement. He said in a response that the encouragement of his mother and father have contributed to his success.

Ryan wants to make a significant contribution to engineering development by pursuing higher studies in mechanical engineering in the future.