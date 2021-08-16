Bangabandhu was the target of seven separate plots: Dr Gowher Rizvi at Mourning Day event in London

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

In London, the Bangladesh High Commission hosted a commemorative event to mark the 46th martyrdom of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day on 15 August 2021 at a venue in East London. The Chief Guest at the event advisor to the Prime Minister’s International Affairs, Advisor Dr Gowher Rizvi, said that there were at least seven plots and a long conspiracy behind the assassination of Bangabandhu and his family on 15 August 1975.

He said, “It is well known that the assassins were inconsequential mid-level soldiers. But I have many documents to show that as many as seven different conspiracies were going on. Some went on independently, some were linked, some had connections. The real tragedy is that the conspiracy or desire to get rid of the greatest Bengali of all time did not begin after independence or after he came to power; it began even before independence during the War of Liberation.”

Internationally renowned historian and researcher Dr Rizvi added, “Bangabandhu laid the foundations for multi-party democracy, secularism, social justice, and Bengali nationalism in independent Bangladesh. By killing him, the conspirators aimed to take back Bangladesh to its pre-independence state. There is sufficient evidence of this. This will be released in due course.”

Chaired by the Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Saida Muna Tasneem, Prime Minister’s Special Advisor for Private Industry and Investment Salma F Rahman said, “Bangabandhu started the freedom struggle of Bangladesh from the language movement and he never compromised on this issue. Today, those who are trying to mislead the people by spreading propaganda in various ways once opposed the independence of Bangladesh. However, Prime Minister has succeeded in overcoming all conspiracies and has moved forward to build Bangladesh as a Golden Bengal as visioned by Bangabandhu.” He emphasized taking effective steps to make the British-Bangladeshi youth aware of Bangabandhu’s life and ideals.

High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem said the killers could not prevent the death of his dream or his ideology of a secular democratic society. His two surviving daughters, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, have been working tirelessly since 1975 to realise Bangabandhu’s dream of a progressive Golden Bengal free of communalism and disparity. She added that the UK Bangladesh diplomatic relationship is based on the historical meeting between Bangladesh’s founding Father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the then British Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath in 1972. It was a special moment in an enduring friendship between the two nations. She also mentioned the special relationship he had with the UK Bengali diaspora.

A video message was screened from opposition Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, mentioning Bangabandhu’s meeting with Harold Wilson, who at the news of assassination said his death resonated beyond Bangladesh. A video message was also received from journalist Abdul Gaffar Choudhury who said to be aware of conspiracies.

The event was addressed by Tower Hamlets Speaker Cllr Ahbab Hossain & Executive Mayor Cllr John Biggs, freedom fighter Dewan Gous Sultan, Croydon Mayor Cllr Sherwan Chowdhury, UK Awami League’s Vice President Zalal Uddin and General Secretary Syed Sajidur Rahman Faruk.

Poems dedicated to Bangabandhu were recited via video by Yeafesh Osman, State Minister, Ministry of Science and Technology and Asaduzzaman Noor MP. A special brochure was published on the occasion. Art work of S M Asadullah titled ‘A Bangabandhu Birth Centenary Art Dedication’ was exhibited.

The programme started with a one minute silence, laying of wreaths and recitation from the holy books of Quran, Gita, Tripitaka and the Bible.

In attendance were Minister (Consular) Md Moin Khan, Defence Advisor Brig Gen Md Mahbubur Rashid, Minister (Press) Ashequn Nabi Chowdhury, A F M Zahidul Islam, Minister (Political), Sabbir Bin Shams Minister, S M Jakaria Huq, Commercial Counsellor, Dewan Mahmudul Haque, Counsellor (Political), Swadipta Alam, Counsellor & Head of Chancery, A Z M Sharif Hossain, First Secretary (Passport & Visa), Mahfuza Sultana, First Secretary (Political), A K M Monirul Hoque, First Secretary, Moumita Zeenat, First Secretary (Political) and H M Faisal Ahmed Attachè (Consular) amongst other officers.