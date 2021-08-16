Bangladesh records 174 more Covid-19 deaths, 6,959 new cases in a 24 hrs

Bangladesh recorded 174 more deaths from Covid-19 and 6,959 new cases in the 24 hours between 8am Sunday and 8am Monday.

During the same period, some 9,268 Covid-19 patients also made recovery across the nation, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest data took the country’s death toll from the deadly disease to 24,349, the number of total cases to 1,425,861, and the number of total recoveries to 1,301,966.

On Sunday, in a span of five days, the country added 1,000 deaths to the nationwide toll. Bangladesh crossed the 23,000-mark on August 10.

As many as 33,015 samples were tested across the country between Sunday and Monday mornings, with a positivity rate of 21.08%.

Dhaka division logged the highest number of cases with 4,170 people testing positive followed by Chittagong with 1,159.

Dhaka also logged the highest deaths among the divisions with 70 fatalities followed by Chittagong with 37.

Khulna division reported 19 deaths and 368 cases while Sylhet counted six deaths and 359 cases.

Meanwhile Rangpur logged seven deaths and 100 cases, Barisal seven deaths and 187 cases, Rajshahi 17 deaths and 361 cases and Mymensingh 11 deaths and 255 cases.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.71%.

The health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8, 2020.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.3 million lives and infected nearly 208 million people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

Over 186 million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.