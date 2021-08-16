Chinese company to invest $6m in Dhaka EPZ

M/s Kaixi Fashion Bangladesh Company Limited, a renowned Chinese company, is going to establish a Lingerie manufacturing industry in Dhaka Export Processing Zone with an investment of US$ 6 million.

It will produce 24 million pcs of ladies undergarments annually with creating employment opportunities for 2031 Bangladeshi nationals, said a press release.

The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam witnessed the signing ceremony between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s Kaixi Fashion Bangladesh Company Limited at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka today.

Member (Engineering and Investment Promotion-additional charge) of BEPZA Mohammad Faruque Alam and Managing Director of Kaixi Fashion Bangladesh Co. Ltd. Mr. Xiao Hongxi signed the lease agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Among others, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, General Manager (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam of BEPZA and General Manager (Dhaka EPZ) Md. Abdus Sobhan were present at the signing ceremony.