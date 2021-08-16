Former finance minister AMA Muhith tests negative for Covid-19

Former finance minister AMA Muhith has been tested negative for Covid-19 after 22 days of his virus infection.

At the same time, his physical condition has improved. But he is now suffering from mouth sore. As a result, he is facing difficulty while eating normal food.

The 87-year-old Muhith has been suffering from various old-age complications and diabetic.

Family sources shared this information while talking to journalist, according to a media report.

He was diagnosed with Covid-19 on July 24. His Covid-19 result came negative on August 14.

Family members sought prayers from all for his quick recovery. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.

It is also learnt that he is now reading books and newspapers in the hospital bed.