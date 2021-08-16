Giving everyone developed life will be real revenge of 1975 carnage: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina said on Monday the real revenge of the August 15, 1975 carnage would be taken only at that time when every Bangladeshi would be endowed with a developed and beautiful life as she simultaneously vowed to hold trials of the perpetrators and those who prepared the ground for killing Bangabandhu.

“We can take the real revenge of the killing (of the Father of the Nation along with his most of the family members in August 15, 1975) on that day when we can ensure a developed and beautiful life to the people of Bangladesh with giving them necessary food, cloth, accommodation, education and treatment,” she told a virtual discussion marking the National Mourning Day and the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu.

The AL organized the discussion at the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the city.

Presiding over the discussion, the Prime Minister described the perpetrators and those who prepared the ground for killing the Father of the Nation as similarly guilty, saying that the day is not so far when the names of those people would be unfolded and they would face trials.

In this connection, she said “It was really crucial to hold the trials of the killings first which had been done. The people who were involved in the conspiracy will be unearthed one day.”

General Secretary of the AL and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader gave the welcome address.

AL Presidium Members, Begum Matia Chowdhury, MP, Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul-Alam Hanif,MP, and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Religious Affairs Secretary Advocate Sirajul Mostafa, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Dhaka North and South City Awami League General Secretaries, SM Mannan Kachi and Humayun Kabir, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Publicity and Publication Secretary of the AL Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, MP, conducted the discussion.

At the outset of the programme, a one-minute silence was observed in respect to the memories of the martyrs of the August 15, 1975 carnage.