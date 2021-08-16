Hamid Karzai liaising with Taliban over transition

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai is in contact with the Taliban with a view to bringing peace to the country, he says.

Karzai was Afghanistan’s leader from 2001-2014.

He says he is part of a three-member council working to transfer power to Taliban peacefully.

The council also includes the leader of the Hezb-e Islami party, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar – a former warlord turned politician – and the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation and former foreign minister, Abdullah Abdullah.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Karzai says the council has had contacts with the Taliban leadership and will be co-ordinating with them.

“The important thing is the life and safety of all Afghan people and our aim is to establish that. The Taliban have told me they have appointed people to focus on the security of the city, and I hope there will be further progress on this tomorrow [Monday].

“Dr Ashraf Ghani [the current president] has deserted his job and gone. He has left the scene. To fill this vacuum, legitimacy needs to be brought back. Only through a legitimate body, the security of Kabul and the whole country can be tasked to suitable hands.

“The Taliban are dominating now and I hope the domination is strong and for the good of the Afghan nation.”