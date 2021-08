Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Raushan Ershad has been admitted to Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka.

After admission on August 14, the 77-year-old Jatiya Party was shifted the ICU.

Her oxygen level has dropped although she was not infected with Covid-19.

Mamun Hasan, her assistant private secretary confirmed the matter to media.

Earlier on April 29, the JP chief patron was admitted to the Dhaka CMH due to sickness. At that time, she had undergone treatment thre for 24 days.