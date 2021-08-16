Sheffield Awami League observes ‘National Mourning Day’

On the occasion of National Mourning Day, a discussion meeting, prayer and milad mahfil has been held at the initiative of UK Sheffield Awami League, following the hygiene rules. The discussion, prayer and milad mahfil was held at the Loffield Park. Community Center. Sheffield. on Sunday afternoon.the Sheffield Awami league President M Mohed Ali (Mithu) and Saifullah Khaled, general secretary of the organization, presided over the function.

Councilor Mary Lea. was present as the chief guest at the event.

Councilor Maruf Rauf. was also the special guest.

The program started with the recitation of the Qur’an by Khalku Miah, the religious affairs secretary of the organization.

Speaking on the occasion, M Mohed Ali (Mithu) said, “Let there be mourning on 15th August.” Our day of mourning. August is a painful month for the Bengali nation. August 15, 1975 marked a black chapter in history. On this day in 1975, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the Bengali nation, was assassinated along with his family in one of the worst and most heinous massacres in the history of human civilization. The assassins were silenced by bullets, the unequivocal thunderous voice of the struggle for the establishment and liberation of the rights of the Bengalis. Bangabandhu’s two daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana survived that day due to their stay outside the country.

The founder of Sheffield Awami League said that the assassins not only killed Father of the Nation Bangabandhu and his family on this day, but also killed the consciousness, progress, prosperity and dream of a bright future of the great liberation war of the Bengali nation. Only 3 years and 6 months after independence, the assassins put a stigma on the forehead of the Bengali nation through domestic and foreign conspiracies. The killers did not stop just by killing Bangabandhu and his family. The Zia-Mushtaq clique involved in the conspiracy to assassinate Bangabandhu illegally seized state power in an unconstitutional way and issued a heinous indemnity ordinance to stop the trial of Bangabandhu’s assassination.

He added that BNP founder Ziaur Rahman harbored the murderers of the father of the nation through abuse of state power and rewarded them with jobs in various embassies. However, after a long struggle, the rule of law was established in the country under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina. The UK Sheffield Awami League leader M Mohed Ali (Mithu) said August 15 is not only a day of mourning for the Bengali nation, but also a day to save the energy of the Bengali nation. Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina has transformed the grief of the entire nation into strength today through ideological struggle and skillful leadership. Strong leadership of Sheikh Hasina,

M Mohed Ali (Mithu) said, “Unfortunately, a section identified as the beneficiary of the assassination of the father of the nation is still conspiring in this critical period of the country and the nation. Even today, they are living the nightmare of seizing state power in undemocratic and unconstitutional ways.” They are constantly trying to confuse the nation by presenting shameless and fabricated information. However, by overcoming all obstacles, Sheikh Hasina has been able to establish the Bengali nation as a dignified nation in the court of the world.

UK Sheffield Awami League leaders Ababur Rahman Miron, Abdul Matin, Nazmul Siddiqui, Matiur Rahman Shahin, Haji Abdul Khalik, Sarwar Hossain Shahan, Ahmed Hossain Helal, Zahid Hasan Sufian Ahmed Chowdhury, Nazmul Haque Babul, former organizing secretary of UK Chhatra League also spoke on the occasion. Osman Mia etc. Also present were many leaders and activists of Sheffind Awami League. At the end of the discussion, a special prayer was offered on behalf of Sheffield Awami League seeking forgiveness of the soul of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.