UK Nirmul Committee UK observes ‘National Mourning Day’

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, UK branch, held an event titled ‘Bangabandhu & war crimes trial’ on 15 August 2021 at the London Bangla Press Club office to observe the National Mourning Day.

The Keynote speaker was Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, Advisor, Central Nirmul Committee. Special guest speaker was Kazi Mukul, General Secretary, Central Nirmul Committee. Amongst other speakers who spoke were Sultan Mahmud Shariff, President, UK Awami League, Abdul Aziz, President, NAP, Mozibul Hoque Moni, Vice President, JASOD, UK

Dr Quazi Mukhlesur Rahman, Progressive Forum, Ansar Ahmed Ullah, General Secretary, All European Nirmul Committee, Matiar Chowdhury, Vice-Chair, UK Nirmul Committee, Nooruddin Ahmed, Honourable President UK Nirmul Committee.

The Meeting was chaired by Syed Enamul Islam, President, UK Nirmul Committee and conducted by Ruby Hoque, General Secretary, UK Nirmul Committee.

This event was the only physical public event in London for the diaspora to mourn and to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who on this day in 1975 was brutally killed along with most of his family members.

Speakers said Bangabandhu led the Bangali nation into the war of independence as the leader of the new country. He also laid all the necessary foundations for Bangladesh to develop into a modern, prosperous nation-state consistent with the ideals of the liberation war. One of his defining contributions to nation-building was creating a legislative and institutional framework for the trial of 1971 war criminals and the commencement of the trial. History has shown that stopping the trial was one of the main aims of killing Bangabandhu.

Cultural activist Mostafa Kamal Million singer Tanzina Tannia dedicated songs to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and poetry were recited by Smriti Azad, Asst Secretary, UK Nirmul Committee.

Others in attendance were Jamal Ahmed Kahan, Vice President, UK Nirmul Committee, Anamul Haque, Treasurer, Juyel Raj, Publications Secretary, Shah Mustafizur Rahman, Organising Secretary, Shelina Akter Joshna, Cultural Secretary, Executive members Cllr Moin Quadri, Jusna Parvin, Nazma Hussain and Rahima Ahmed, Awami League amongst many.

