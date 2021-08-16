UK records 28,438 new daily COVID cases, 26 deaths in a 24 hrs

Another 28,438 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and a further 26 deaths have been recorded within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

The figures, as of 9am on Monday, bring the UK’s Covid death toll to 130,979.

Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 155,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest figures come as a raft of coronavirus restrictions have eased further in England, with the country’s Covid-19 immunisation campaign allowing it to take another step towards freedom.

Here’s how the Covid situation looks across the four nations:

England

A further 20 Covid deaths have been reported in England and another 23,171 cases recorded.

Scotland

No new Covid-19 deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Monday and the death toll remains at 8,032.

Health officials also reported 1,567 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

Wales

In Wales, three deaths have been recorded, meaning the official death toll has increased to 5,641. Public Health Wales reported 2,394 new confirmed cases.

Northern Ireland

Three deaths from Covid were reported by the Department of Health on Monday, as the death toll increased to 2,251.

A further 1,306 new cases were recorded in Northern Ireland.