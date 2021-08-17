India gifts 31 Life Support Ambulances and essential medical supplies to Bangladesh

Dhaka-New Delhi cooperation in health sector witnessed another significant progress as India on Tuesday gifted 31 basic life support ambulances and nearly 20 tonnes of essential medical supplies to Bangladesh.

The High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami handed over keys of ambulances as a part of the commitment earlier made by the Government of India to provide 109 ambulances for the people of Bangladesh, as gift.

The High Commissioner of India also handed over medical equipment (Covid-19 medical equipment and empty oxygen cylinders) in the spirit of collaborative efforts and friendly gesture of the Government of India to combat the pandemic Covid-19 by the people and Government of Bangladesh, said the Foreign Ministry.

The ceremony was graced by the Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

The Ambulances marked the first tranche in an overall programme of supplying 109 Life Support Ambulances, as announced by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi during his State Visit to Bangladesh in March 2021.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received a symbolic key for 109 ambulances from the Prime Minister of India on March 27 in Dhaka.

The rest of the ambulances are expected to reach soon, said the High Commission of India (HCI) in Dhaka.

It said the medical supplies provided in this ceremony included Oxygen nasal cannula, Oxygen face masks, Oxygen flow meters, Non-rebreather Mask, pulse oxymeter devices, high flow nasal cannulas, Liquid Medical Oxygen cylinders of 10 Ltr capacity, LMO Cylinders of 45 ltrs capacity, Oxygen concentrators and infra thermometers.

These supplies are intended to further support the Government of Bangladesh’s extensive efforts to

combat the COVID pandemic and beyond. Even after the pandemic, the Ambulances are intended to support Bangladesh’s ongoing and strong efforts to upgrade public health services.

These Ambulances therefore reflect India’s unswerving and long-term commitment to its unique and special friendship with the Bangladeshi people, said the HCI press release.

“As our ties transcend even strategic partnerships, India remains ready to further support the Government and people of Bangladesh in their own resolute responses to public health emergencies, within the limits of India’s own capacity, and in a manner that is sustainable and people-centric,” reads the HCI press release.

It may be mentioned that earlier Bangladesh gifted Remdesivir and other Covid-19 related medicines symbolizing mutual cooperation when India experienced unprecedented spike of Covid-19 infection.