Planning secretary escapes car as BNP men vandalised vehicle

Some BNP men vandalised a car carrying Planning Division secretary Mohammad Jainul Bari at Chandrima Udyan intersection in Dhaka on Tuesday morning during a clash with police.

Jainul Bari managed to escape the car with the help of his gunmen.

His personal secretary Mohammad Saidur Rahman said, “The BNP activists hit the car with bamboo sticks and brick chips while sir was going to his office.”

The gunmen took him to a nearby police box.

Several other vehicles were vandalised by the BNP men at Planning Commission Chattar.

Police have clashed with BNP activists who went to pay their respects at the grave of party founder Ziaur Rahman inside the park.

The attack on the car of the Planning Division secretary was the part of that clash.

Additional police personnel were deployed to the Chandrima Udyan area after the incident.