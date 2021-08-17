UK approves Moderna’s Covid vaccine for 12 to 17-year-olds

Moderna’s Covid vaccine was today approved for children aged 12 to 17 by the UK’s drug watchdog.

A review by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) found the jab was safe and effective in youngsters.

It becomes the second coronavirus vaccine to be approved for British children after Pfizer’s, which uses the same technology, was green-lit in June.

All 16 and 17-year-olds are already being invited for the Pfizer vaccine and don’t need permission from a parent or guardian to get one.

But only under-16s who live with vulnerable people or who have immune weaknesses themselves are being invited currently.

Moderna’s vaccine is expected to be rolled out in the 12 to 17 age groups in similar fashion.

The Department of Health has asked its vaccine advisory panel, which is separate from the MHRA, for a formal recommendation.

Both Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines have been linked to myocarditis, a rare heart problem believed to affect around one in 20,000 young people after a jab.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has said the risk of heart inflammation still outweighs the benefit of Covid jabs for healthy under-16s.