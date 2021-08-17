UK reports 26,852 new Covid cases and 170 deaths in a 24 hrs

A further 170 people have died after contracting Covid-19 and another 26,852 people have tested positive for the virus.

In total, 131,149 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test since the pandemic started, according to the Department of Health.

However, separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 155,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest figures come as the UK medicines watchdog has approved the Moderna vaccine for 12-17-year-olds, however it will not be given to them until the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advises the government on whether to do so or not.

Here’s how the Covid situation looks across the four nations:

England

A further 154 Covid deaths have been reported in England and another 22,712 cases recorded.

Scotland

Nine new Covid-19 deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Tuesday and the death toll stands at 8,041.

Health officials also reported 1,815 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

Wales

In Wales, no deaths have been recorded, meaning the official death toll remains at 5,641. Public Health Wales reported 761 new confirmed cases.

Northern Ireland

Seven deaths from Covid were reported by the Department of Health on Tuesday, as the death toll increased to 2,258.

A further 1,564 new cases were recorded in Northern Ireland.