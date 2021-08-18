Bangladesh gets commitments of 210m Covid vaccine doses

Cabinet Secretary Khondker Anwarul Islam briefing journalists at the Cabinet Division donference room on Wednesday (August 18).

Bangladesh has so far received the commitments of 210 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from various sources including the COVAX, said Cabinet Secretary Khondker Anwarul Islam on Wednesday (August 18).

He stated it while briefing journalists at the Cabinet Division’s conference room in the capital on Wednesday (August 18) following a meeting.

The Cabinet Secretary said the meeting held a threadbare discussion on healthcare services and Covid-19 management.

He said the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchases approved the import of 60 million doses of vaccines.

“The Health Services Division has informed us at the meeting that Bangladesh has received the commitments of providing 21.04 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine from various sources. We have already purchased 3.10 crore doses of vaccine. Country’s people have already been given 2.05 crore doses of vaccine. Now, we have 1.04 crore doses of vaccine in hands. The vaccine doses are being given in phases,” he said.