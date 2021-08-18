Biman resumes flights to India from Aug 22

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume its flights with India under the air bubble arrangement from August 22.

Flights on the Dhaka-Delhi route will operate on Sundays and Wednesdays while flights on the Dhaka-Kolkata route will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, a Biman’s press release said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen hoped that air connectivity between Bangladesh and India might be resumed under air-bubble arrangement by August 20.

Dr Momen said that India had agreed to resume flight operations based on a request made by Bangladesh considering demands to facilitate the movement of passengers.

Earlier, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has sent a letter to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of India proposing 21 flights per week for the operators of both the countries for this time being.

Under the bilateral air bubble pact, signed last year between the two countries, airlines of both Bangladesh and India can operate international flights with certain restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.