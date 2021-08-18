eorange.shop owners sent to jail in fraud case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday sent eorange.shop owners Sonia Mehzabin and her husband Masukur Rahman to jail in a Tk 1,100 crore fraud case.

Dhaka’s Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakr Siddiq passed the order rejecting their bail petition lodged by the accused after they surrendered before the court.

Taherul Islam, a customer who was cheated, filed the case against the duo, Amanullah, Bithi Akhter, Kawser and some others of the e-commerce platform with Gulshan Police Station on Monday night, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the police station Abul Hasan.

According to the case statement, the platform, eorange.shop, did not give delivery to products ordered by about one lakh customers.

After the case was filed, Sonia Mehzabin and her husband Masukur Rahman surrendered before the court, which sent them to jail.

On Tuesday, several hundred consumers held demonstration in front of the Jatiya Press Club and sought Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s intervention to get back their money to give delivery of their products.

They said they we were waiting for several months for getting their products after paying prices.

A customer said that he gave an order of a motorbike several months ago, but did not get delivery. “Now, I demand my money back as I do not need my bike,” the customer said. Prosanto Kumar, a customer, wrote in a Facebook post, stating that he gave an order for a product as he knew that cricketer Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was the brand ambassador of the platform.

Kazi Nazrul Islam, another customer, wrote in a post tagging the official page of the former Bangladeshi cricket captain: “Sir, we follow you. You asked us to trust the brand and based on that we had ordered from e-orange. What will happen to our money?”

Consumers gathered in front of Mashrafee’s house in Mirpur on Monday, voicing concerns and asking him to help them in reaching out to relevant authorities, to which he agreed. Earlier in June, Mashrafe stated from his verified Facebook page that last April, he got involved with the platform.

He wrote that he had an agreement of being the brand ambassador of the platform on the condition that they would undertake social development projects, including installation of 100 high-quality CCTV cameras in Narail.

“But I came to know the business structure that I was told about is not exactly like that,” he said.

On Monday, the e-orange announced on its official Facebook page that its contract with Mashrafe had ended in July and the shop apologised for using his pictures in promotional materials even after the end of the agreement.