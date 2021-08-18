Extortion over Piasha-Mou issue: Two remanded

A Dhaka court has placed two persons on one-day remand each centering extortion over model Faria Mahbub Piasha and Mariam Akter Mou issue.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Masud-ur-Rahman passed the order after hearing in the case on Wednesday (August 18).

The persons remanded were known as Kazi Al Zahid and Sayeed Abdus Sani.

Earlier, Investigation Officer (IO) DB Sub-Inspector Rezaul Karim produced them before the court and sought a seven-day remand each in the case filed under Digital Security Act.