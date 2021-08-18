India must help all Afghans, give refuge to Hindus, Sikhs: Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India must not only protect its citizens but also provide refuge to Sikh and Hindu minorities and help all Afghans who are looking for help.

He told this on Tuesday in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

According to sources, the CCS was briefed in detail on the current and evolving security and political situation in Afghanistan, reports Times of India.

The evacuations of Indian embassy officials and some members of the Indian community, as well as some members of the Indian media, were carried out.

Modi instructed officials to undertake all necessary measures to ensure safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan in the coming days. Sikh and Hindu minorities who want to come to India should be protected and help extended to Afghan nationals, the Prime Minister said.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in the US and hence could not attend the meeting.