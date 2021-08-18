Journo torture: DC Sultana will not get increment for 2 yrs

The Ministry of Public Administration has recommended punishment to former deputy commissioner (DC) of Kurigram Sultana Pervin, three executive magistrates, and several Ansar members over assaulting journalist Ariful Islam Regan.

Meanwhile, the government has taken punitive measures against former Kurigram DC Sultana. Her salary increment has been postponed for two years as per the recommendation.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on August 10. No action has yet been taken against the other three officers.