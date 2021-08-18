Khaleda Zia receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has received second dose of coronavirus or Covid-19 vaccine at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital at Mohakhali in the capital, reports our correspondent.

She received the first dose of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on July 19.

On April 11, the 76-year-old BNP chief tested positive for Covid-19 and she was admitted to Evercare Hospital on April 27.

Later, he tested negative for Covid-19 on May 8, 27 days after she had been infected with the deadly virus.

On June 19, Khaleda Zia got back home from the hospital after 53 days of treatment for Covid infections and other physical complications.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentences on March 25 last year