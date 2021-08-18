Poet Helal Hafiz ill, admitted to CMH

Renowned poet Helal Hafiz was admitted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old poet has been suffering from old-age complications.

Elias Khan, general secretary of National Press Club, confirmed the matter.

The health condition of Helal Hafiz is currently stable, he said.

His first collection of poems ‘Je Jwale Agun Jwale’ published in 1986 earned him huge acclaim. Twelve editions of it have been published so far.

His second collection, ‘Kobita 71’, was, therefore, published 26 years later in 2012.

Born on October 7, 1948, in Netrokona, Helal Hafiz studied at the Dhaka University.

He also worked as a journalist.

He won the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 2014 for his poetry.