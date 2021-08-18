Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana to make Bollywood debut soon?

Grapevine is abuzz that superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is all set to make her debut in Bollywood this year.

Director Zoya Akhtar will cast Suhana in her upcoming romantic comedy ‘Archie’, an Indian version of the international comic book of the same name, if rumours are true.

Suhana is, however, not new to acting. She had earlier worked in the popular ‘Romeo and Juliet’ play in London and also acted in a 10-minute film, ‘The Grey Part of Blue’.

Though Suhana has an interest in films, the 21-year-old is a football freak.

Suhana’s father Shah Rukh is considered the most talented Bollywood star. Popularly called the “King Khan”, he has acted in over 80 films in a career spanning over 25 years.

Shah Rukh, in fact, rose to prominence after starring in 1995 romantic film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, the longest-running blockbuster in the history of Indian cinema. The film was shot in India and Europe.

Some of his other blockbusters include ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ (1997) and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ (1998). Shah Rukh was also widely praised for his superb performance in 2002 film ‘Devdas’, where he played an alcoholic.

The 55-year-old has also anchored many TV shows, and owns production company Red Chillies Entertainment and Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shah Rukh has a net worth of USD 700 million. The superstar is married to interior designer Gauri Chibber, a Punjabi Hindu. Apart from Suhana, they have two sons.