UK reports 111 further deaths and 33,904 new cases in a 24 hrs

The UK has recorded another 111 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the national death toll to at least 131,260.

It’s a fall from the 170 recorded on Tuesday but it’s a jump from the 26 Covid-19 fatalities added on Monday.

This fluctuation is repeated in the government’s tally for daily infections, with a total of 33,904 recorded on Wednesday, a jump of more than 7,000 from the 26,852 recorded on Tuesday.

Daily cases fell as low as 3,165 at the start of June, however the number has not dropped below 25,000 for more than a week, indicating the third wave of the virus is far from over.

But deaths are not surging in the same way, thanks to the coronavirus vaccination campaign which has weakened the link between someone catching coronavirus and becoming seriously ill or dying.

Daily cases and deaths: Regional breakdown

England

86 of the new Covid-related deaths reported in the UK were in England, bringing the nation’s death toll to 115,295.

Meanwhile, 28,648 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,549,621.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, 11 new deaths were reported. The death toll is now 2,269.

Cases in the nation increased by 1,345 and the total number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic is now 179,812.

Wales

Four further deaths were reported by Public Health Wales. 5,645 deaths have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were a further 1,373 confirmed cases, taking the total number of cases to 256,675.

Scotland

10 new Covid deaths were reported in Scotland, which has a death toll of 8,051.

Cases rose by 2,538, meaning the total number since the start of the outbreak is now 369,779.

Another 145,874 people received their final jab on Tuesday.

It means almost 41 million people are now fully vaccinated – more than 60% of the entire UK population.

And another 43,824 got their first dose on Tuesday.

While tens of thousands of 16 and 17 are being offered their jabs this week, some of the most vulnerable in the UK could soon be offered their third.

A booster jab programme is being considered by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) but Health Secretary Sajid Javid has previously said he anticipates a programme beginning in early September.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 156,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.