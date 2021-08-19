Attack on UNO house: 10 platoons BGB deployed in Barishal

Ten platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members have been deployed in Barishal city to avoid any untoward incident following th attack on the residence of the Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO).

Meanwhile, 10 executive magistrates will monitor the situation.

Barishal deputy commissioner Jasim Uddin on Thursday said BGB reinforcement and magistrates have been called in for the safety of the divisional commission’s office.

At that context, 10 platoons of BGB members have left Khulna for Barishal while 10 executive magistrates will come from Pirojpur and Patuakhali districts.

At least 50 people including police and Ansar members were injured, five by bullets, in a clash that broke out between the supporters of the Awami League, BCL and members of Ansar when the former tried to attack the residence of Barishal Sadar UNO Munibur Rahman on Wednesday night.

BMP deputy commissioner (South) Ali Ashraf Bhuiya said so far 12 people have been detained in connection with the attack.

Drives are on to nab all those involved in the attack on the UNO residence, he said adding that two cases have been filed.

One of the cases was filed by police while the UNO filed the other.

Meanwhile, movement of long route buses from Barishal was suspended since 11pm on Wednesday and inter-district routes from Thursday morning.

All long-distance buses from Barishal and launch services resumed on Thursday noon after 13 hours of suspension.