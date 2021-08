Daily Arthaniti Editor Zahiduzzaman Farooque died of cancer on Thursday (Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajiun). He was 72.

The veteran journalist breathed his last at his residence in Dhaka around 2:30pm.

Zahiduzzaman Farooque left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

He was the managing committee member of Jatiya Press Club and a member of Economic Reporters Forum (ERF).

His namaj-e-janaza will be held at the JPC after Asr prayers.