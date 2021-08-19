Hefazat Ameer Babunagri laid to rest

Hefazat-e-Islam Ameer Junaid Babunagri was laid to rest at Hathazari Madrasa graveyard in Chattogram on Thursday night.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on the madrasa premises at about 11.20pm with participation of thousands of people and supporters of Hefazat.

Earlier, Junaid Babungari was scheduled to be buried in the madrasa graveyard after janaza, but a source in Hefazat-e-Islam said he would be buried in his family graveyard. Two separate graves have been dug at Hathazari Madrasa and his home in Babunagar, Fatikchhari to bury him. Madrasa students are in favor of burying him in the madrasa graveyard. However, a source in Hefazat-e-Islam said that Babungari will be buried in the family graveyard after the janaza.

Finally, Junaid Babungari was buried in the graveyard of Hathazari Madrasa.

Hefazat-e-Islam Ameer Junaid Babunagri died at a hospital in Chattogram on Thursday afternoon. He was 68.

Hefazat’s central organising secretary Meer Idris Nadvi told media that Babunagri breath his last at private CSCR Hospital around 12:45pm.

He said Babunagri fell sick on Wednesday night and was taken to the hospital from Hathazari Madrasa in the morning.

Babunagri had been suffering from old age complications including kidney problem and diabetes.