Hefazat Ameer Junaid Babunagri passes away

Hefazat-e-Islam Ameer Junaid Babunagri died at a hospital in Chattogram on Thursday afternoon (Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajiun). He was 68.

Hefazat’s central organising secretary Meer Idris Nadvi told media that Babunagri breath his last at private CSCR Hospital around 12:45pm.

He said Babunagri fell sick on Wednesday night and was taken to the hospital from Hathazari Madrasa in the morning.

He had been suffering from old age complications including kidney problem and diabetes.

Hathazari Madrasa spokesperson and monthly Muinul Islam’s executive editor Mawlana Munir Ahmed said the namaj-e-janaza for Babunagri will be held on the madrasa premises at 7:30pm.

Later, he will be buried at his family graveyard in Fatikchhari.