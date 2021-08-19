Helena Jahangir denied bail in Wildlife Conservation case

A court in Dhaka on Thursday rejected the bail prayer of expelled Awami League leader Helena Jahangir in a case filed under Wildlife Conservation Act.

Helena’s lawyer Shafiqul Islam filed the bail petition with the court of Metropoliton Magistrate Abu Bakr Siddique on Thursday. On the other hand the state side opposed the bail.

After hearing from both side, the judge rejected the bail petition.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim rejected his bail plea in a fraud case filed with Mirpur Police Station.