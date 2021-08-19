Kazi Aref murder: Fugitive death row convict arreste

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a death row convict in the murder of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) leader Kazi Aref Ahmed.

The convict is identified as Rawshan alias Ali alias Uday Mondol, hails from Meherpur.

ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB’s Legal and Media wing, said a team of RAB , in a drive, arrested Rawshan from Rajshahi on Wednesday night.

Assailants shot dead Kazi Aref, an organiser of Bangladesh’s liberation war, along with four Kushtia JSD leaders in a rally at Kalidaspur in Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia on February 16, 1999.

In 2004, a court in Kushtia sentenced 10 people to death and 12 to life imprisonment in the murder case.

In 2016, three condemned convicts were executed at Jashore Central Jail while the rest are remained absconding.