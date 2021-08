Mohibullah Babunagari new ameer of Hefazat-e Islam

Hefazat-e Islam Bangladesh has announced the name of Mohibullah Babunagari as its acting ameer.

Hefazat-e Islam secretary general Allama Nurul Islam confirmed it on Thursday night.

Earlier, Mohibullah Babunagari served as the chief adviser of the organisation.

Mohibullah Babunagari was the chief adviser of the 16-member advisory committee announced by Hefazat on June 7 last. Late Hefazat ameer Moulana Junayed Babunagari and chief adviser Mohibullah Babunagari are uncle and nephew in relation.

Earlier in the afternoon, Hefazat-e Islam ameer and Hathazari Madrasa’s Shaikhul Hadith Junayed Babunagari died while underwent treatment at CSCR Hospital in Chattogram city.

Junayed Babunagari’s body has been kept at Hathazari Madrasa. His namaj-e-janaza was held at 11:00pm. Though his body was scheduled to be buried at Hathazari Madrasa premises, decision was taken later to bury him at his village home in Babunagar under Fatikchhari.