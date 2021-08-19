Pori Moni put on one-day remand in Narcotics Case

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed film actress Pori Moni on one-day remand in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act with Banani Police Station.

The court also dismissed the bail petition of actress.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam passed the order after hearing both the petitions for remand and bail.

Earlier, Kazi Golam Mostafa, inspector of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police and also the investigation officer of the case, sought a 5-day remand for Pori Moni for the third phase in the case.

On August 16, Pori Moni’s counsel Majibur Rahman filed a petition seeking bail for his client to the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury.

RAB conducted a raid on the house of Pori Moni in Banani on August 4. They seized a “significant amount” of imported alcohol and other narcotics from the premises.

Then, on Aug 5, the court granted police four days to interrogate the actress over the case. Another two-day remand was granted on Aug 10.

On Aug 13, after the term for the remand ended, the actress was denied bail and sent to jail.