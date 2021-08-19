UK Covid infections up 36,572 with 113 deaths reported in a day

A further 113 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test and another 36,572 coronavirus cases were recorded.

The figures recorded in the 24 hours to 9am on Thursday, bring the UK’s Covid death toll to 131,373.

Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 155,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The figures come as a study has found the level of coronavirus in people who have been double-jabbed could be just as high as in those who remain unvaccinated.

Here’s how the Covid situation looks across the four nations:

England

A further 95 Covid deaths have been reported in England and another 29,762 cases recorded.

Scotland

Seven new Covid-19 deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Thursday and the death toll stands at 8,058.

Health officials also reported 3,367 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

Wales

In Wales, two deaths have been recorded, meaning the official death toll has increased to 5,647. Public Health Wales reported 1,480 new confirmed cases.

Northern Ireland

Nine deaths from Covid were reported by the Department of Health on Thursday, as the death toll increased to 2,278.

A further 1,963 new cases were recorded in Northern Ireland.