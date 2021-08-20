7.81 lakh vaccine doses gifted by Japan on way to Dhaka

A consignment of 7 lakh 81 thousand 440 doses of Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine gifted by Japan to Bangladesh are now on the way to Dhaka.

A cargo flight of Nippon Airways carrying the consignment left Narita International Airport in Tokyo for Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 9:45pm (Japan’s local time) on Friday.

It was stated in the Facebook page of Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo.

The embassy said the fourth consignment of Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine gifted by Japan to Bangladesh is coming to Dhaka. The vaccine doses are likely to arrive in Dhaka on Saturday morning.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed was present at Narita International Airport when the cargo flight took off the tarmac.

The embassy further said a total of 24 lakh, out of 30 lakh doses of vaccine, gifted by Japan has been sent to Dhaka.

The first consignment of 2 lakh 45 thousand 200 vaccine doses gifted by Japan arrived in Dhaka on July 24 last, while the second consignment of 7 lakh 81 thousand 320 doses of vaccine arrived on July 31 last and the third consignment of 6 lakh 16 thousand 780 doses of vaccine arrived on August 2 last.