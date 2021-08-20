Army Chief calls on President of Defense Industries of Turkey

Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed met Turkey’s President of Defense Industries Ismail Demer, and Deputy Minister of National Defence Muhsin Dere yesterday.

During the meeting in Turkey, the Chief of Army Staff said that there have been long-standing strategic friendships, and cultural ties between the armed forces of Turkey and Bangladesh, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release here today.

He also hoped that these relations would reach new heights in the future.

Shafiuddin said that his official visit to Turkey on the occasion of the International Defense Fair-2021 would open new opportunities of cooperation between the military forces of the two countries especially the Armed Forces.

He thanked both the President of the Turkish Defense Industries, and the Deputy Minister of National Defense for inviting him.

Turkey’s Deputy Minister Muhsin Dere expressed his country’s commitment to further cooperation, and assistance to Bangladesh in the field of military equipment as well as training of military personnel and technology exchange.

President of Defense Industries Ismail Demer assured that he would look into the ongoing issues with Bangladesh on behalf of his organization, and provide necessary assistance so that future defense cooperation between the two countries would be more friendly and beneficial.