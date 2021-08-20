Bangladesh reports 145 new deaths, 5,993 cases in 24 hrs

The country also crossed the grim milestone of 25,000 deaths from Covid-19 so far

Single-day Covid-19 death toll in Bangladesh have dropped below 150 as the country is seeing a decline in number of fatalities for the last four days.

The health authorities reported 145 fresh fatalities in the 24 hours to 8am on Friday.

With the latest development, the nationwide death toll due to Covid-19 crossed the grim 25,000-mark.

The total number of fatalities in Bangladesh now stands at 25,023.

The country took another five days to add the latest 1,000 deaths to the nationwide toll. Bangladesh crossed the 24,000-mark on August 15.

The caseload jumped by 5,993 in the 24-hour period, taking the total number of infections to 1,453,203, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 34,892 samples were tested across the country, with a positivity rate of 17.18%.

On the other hand, another 10,574 patients recovered from the infectious disease across the country, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,347,755.

The seven-day moving average of daily deaths in Bangladesh dropped further down to 173.2 on Friday.

For a seven-day moving average, one has to take the data of the last one week, add them up, and divide it by seven. The most common application of moving average is to identify trend direction.

Dhaka logged the highest deaths with 57 fatalities, followed by Chittagong with 43.

Khulna division counted 15 deaths while Rajshahi 13, and Barisal four. Meanwhile, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh counted seven fatalities each.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.72%.

Dhaka also logged highest cases among the divisions with 3,444 new infections, followed by Chittagong with 962.

To date, more than 8.59 million tests have been conducted around the country, leading to an overall test positivity rate of 16.91%.

The health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8, 2020.

The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.4 million lives and infected over 211 million people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 188.95 million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.