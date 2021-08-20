Govt strives at UN to enhance Bangladesh peacekeepers’ benefits: Momen

The government has made efforts at the United Nations (UN) for enhancing benefits of Bangladeshi peacekeepers, said foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen while visiting Bangladesh peacekeeping contingents in South Sudan.

“Bangladesh is now the top most troops contributing country to the UN peacekeeping operations owing to the efficiency, acumen and professionalism of our peacekeepers,” he said.

The foreign minister made the remark while visiting Bangladesh Engineering Construction Unit and Bangladesh Marine Forces Unit deployed in United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Juba on Thursday, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

Dr Momen said that Bangladesh government has facilitated the deployment of female peacekeepers in the UN Peacekeeping Operations as well as police units in different UN missions who have earned a lot of reputation with their performances.

“A monument may be built in the Dhaka Cantonment to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by our peacekeepers,” he suggested.

He identified the participation of Bangladesh peacekeepers as an opportunity in order to project the image of Bangladesh abroad.

“Our peacekeepers have enhanced the prestige of Bangladesh internationally by dint of their dedicated and efficient services in the UN Peacekeeping Missions,” he said.

During the visit to the UNMISS, the foreign minister received gun salute from a smart contingent of Bangladesh peacekeepers and signed the visitors’ book.

Later, the foreign minister had interactions with the Acting Special Representatives of UN Secretary General of UNMISS, the Forces Commander of UNMISS, Mission Chief as well as the Deputy Forces Commander of UNMISS.

During the interactions, the high officials apprised the Bangladesh foreign minister about the activities of the UNMISS and profusely praised the role of Bangladesh peacekeepers there.

Momen is visiting South Sudan with a view to meeting Bangladesh peacekeepers deployed in different contingents in the UNMISS where a good number of Bangladeshi female peacekeepers along with the male peacekeepers have been deployed.