Hundreds of Shiite Muslims join Tajia procession in Dhaka

Hundreds of Shiite Muslims have brought out Tajia procession at Hossaini Dalan area in old part of the Dhaka city on Friday in observance of the Holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

However, like other times, this time the procession did not come out of the Hosseini Dalan building.

A fresh procession was taken out inside the Hosseini Dalan around 10:30am on Friday. Through this, the sad and eventful day of Karbala was commemorated.

Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs instructed in a notification on how to observe the holy Ashura amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Following that instruction, the followers of the Shia community started gathering in and around the Hosseini Dalan from 8:00am.

People in black and white attires joined the procession. They carried flags and chanted slogan “Hay Hussain, Hay Hussain!”

Holy Ashura, which is observed on the 10th of Muharram in the Hijri year, commemorates Hazrat Imam, grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

On this day in the Hijri year of 61, Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), along with his family members and 72 followers, were brutally killed by the then Syrian ruler Yazid’s soldiers on the bank of river Forat at Karbala in Iraq.