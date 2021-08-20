Malaysia’s King names Ismail Sabri Yaakob as new Prime Minister

Malaysia’s king appointed the country’s third prime minister in just 18 months, marking the return to power of a pro-Malay party that ruled the country for decades as virus cases reach new highs.

The monarch on Friday selected Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the deputy leader of the previous government, as the new prime minister. The longtime member of the United Malays National Organisation will be sworn in on Aug. 21, according to a statement from the palace, which said he commanded the support of 114 lawmakers in the 220-member body.

The appointment caps weeks of political upheaval, which prompted Muhyiddin Yassin and his entire cabinet to resign on Monday after 17 months in office amid mounting anger over his handling of the pandemic and the economy. Daily Covid-19 cases hit a record for a third day on Friday despite a seven-month state of emergency and multiple lockdowns.

“His Majesty expressed his views that with the appointment of the prime minister, the government should continue efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic immediately for the benefit and safety of the people and the country’s wellbeing, which are greatly affected by this crisis and the pandemic threat,” the palace said in a statement.