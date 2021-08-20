UK records 37,314 more coronavirus cases and 114 deaths in single day

A further 114 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 37,314 new cases recorded.

The total UK deaths from Covid now officially stands at 131,487.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 156,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The coronavirus reproduction number, or R value, in England has gone up and is between 0.9 and 1.2, according to the latest government figures.

An R number between 0.9 and 1.2 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 9 and 12 other people.

Government data up to August 19 shows that of the 88,848,633 Covid jabs given in the UK, 47,516,505 were first doses, a rise of 55,979 on the previous day.

Some 41,332,128 were second doses, an increase of 175,059.

Here’s how the Covid situation looks across the four nations:

England

A further 92 Covid deaths have been reported in England and another 29,576 cases recorded.

Scotland

Nine new Covid-19 deaths were reported by the Department of Health.

Health officials also reported 3,613 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

Wales

Four deaths have been recorded. Public Health Wales also reported 1,728 new confirmed cases.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the death toll had increased by nine.

A further 2,397 new cases were recorded in Northern Ireland.