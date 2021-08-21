312 more ventilators sent by US, Canada expatriates arrive

Three hundred and twelve more ventilators collected by the expatriates living in the United States and Canada for better treatment of coronavirus infected patients have arrived in the country.

It is learnt that the ventilators will be used at the intensive care units (ICUs) of different hospitals and ambulances.

Responding to the call of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh expatriates living in the US and Canada have sent the ventilators.

Earlier, 250 more portable ventilators were sent by the Bangladesh expatriates living in the US and Canada for providing better treatment of Covid-19 infected patients. The ventilators arrived in Dhaka on July 24 last.

Experts said the ventilators are very effective for saving lives of those patients whose condition are very critical. If the Covid-19 infected patients’ lungs do not function properly due to the spread of infection, the portable ventilators work for oxygen intake by those patients. If a patient suffers from breathing complications and oxygen saturation level drops in the body, the mechanical ventilator is used. It penetrates air into the lungs and help increase oxygen level in the body.

These ventilators are also equipped with humidifiers. Humidifier supplies air in accordance with body temperature of patient.

It is also learnt that the newly arrived ventilators will be sent to the district level government hospitals.

Besides, the ventilators will be installed in the ambulances which are used to transport inter-district patients.