Bail rejected, Pori Moni sent to jail again

A Dhaka court has sent actress Pori Moni to jail after completion of third term remand in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam passed the order on Saturday when she was produced before the court after the completion of a one-day remand.

Pori’s lawyer appealed to the court for her bail; however, the court denied the plea.

Pori Moni was arrested in a raid on her Banani residence in the capital on August 4.