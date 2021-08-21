Bangladesh records 120 more deaths, 3,991 new cases in 24 hours

Bangladesh has registered 120 more deaths from Covid-19 in the 24 hours until Saturday morning, taking the total number of fatalities to 25,143.

The latest single-day death toll is the lowest since June 30, when a total of 115 people died from the deadly virus.

The country also confirmed 3,991 new infections during this period — the lowest since July 22.

With the latest development, the number of total cases rose to 1,457,194 across the country.

As many as 23,882 samples were tested across the country, with a positivity rate of 16.71%.

On the other hand, another 7,666 patients recovered from the infectious disease across the country, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,355,421.

Dhaka logged 2,139 cases, the highest among the divisions, followed by Chittagong with 996.

To date, more than 8.61 million tests have been conducted around the country, leading to an overall test positivity rate of 16.91%.

The seven-day moving average of daily deaths in Bangladesh also dropped to 165 on Saturday.

For a seven-day moving average, one has to take the data of the last one week, add them up, and divide it by seven. The most common application of moving average is to identify trend direction.

Of the 120 deceased – 69 men and 51 women – two were aged above 91, one was aged between 81 and 90 years, 24 aged between 71 and 80 years, 50 people between 61 and 70, 24 aged between 51 and 60, 14 aged between 41 and 50, four in the 31-40 age group, and one was aged below 10.

Dhaka also logged the highest deaths with 40 fatalities, followed by Chittagong with 27.

Khulna division counted 15 deaths, Sylhet 13, Mymensingh six, Rajshahi nine, Barisal three, and Rangpur seven.

So far, 16,465 men (65.49%) and 8,678 women (34.51%) have died from Covid-19 in Bangladesh.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.73%.

The health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8, 2020.

The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.4 million lives and infected over 211 million people across the world till Saturday evening, according to worldometer.

As many as 189.47 million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.