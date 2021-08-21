Foreign Minister meets the Acting Defence Minister of South Sudan in Juba

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen met with the South Sudanese Acting Defence Minister Gen. Chol Thon Balok at his office in Juba on Friday.

The acting Defence Minister praised the role of Bangladesh Peacekeepers deployed in UNMISS. He referred to the contribution of Bangladesh peacekeepers in infrastructure development of South Sudan as well as that in health services.

He commends Bangladesh Peacekeepers for being trained, disciplined and efficient. Bangladesh Foreign Minister mentioned that Bangladesh attaches great importance to its relations with South Sudan. The Bangladesh Foreign Minister offered to build development partnership with South Sudan.

The Foreign Minister suggested that cooperation between the two countries may be built in areas like pharmaceuticals, RMG, agriculture and ICT sectors.

“The philosophy of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which stipulates peace as a prerequisite of development,” Dr. Momen said.

He underlined the importance of collaboration and partnership to achieve the common aspirations of the peoples of the two countries for social and economic development.

He referred to the support of Bangladesh for the membership of South Sudan in the United Nations. The South Sudan government named a road in its capital Juba the Bangabandhu Road.

It was constructed with the help of the Bangladesh UN Peacekeeping Engineering contingent. The Bangladesh UN Peacekeeping Engineering contingent received lots of applause from the people and the government of South Sudan for their pro-people construction works.

Later in the evening, the Foreign Minister attended a programme arranged by the local Bangladeshi community in Juba in a hotel.

A diner was hosted by the Bangladesh expatriates community in honour of the Foreign Minister.

The Bangladesh community mainly comprised businessmen, entrepreneurs and service holders.

The community members were delighted to see the visiting Foreign Minister in Juba.

The Foreign Minister expressed his desire that the Bangladesh community in South Sudan would play a significant role in developing the bilateral relations between two countries.